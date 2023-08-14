BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This 1967 CIA Memo Is Still Used to Discredit Conspiracy Theorists Today
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
89 views • 08/14/2023

This 1967 CIA Memo Is Still Used to Discredit Conspiracy Theorists Today

The exact same techniques used to deter people from discussing conspiracies in the 1960s are still being employed today.

The phrase “conspiracy theorist” gets thrown around these days like pies get thrown around in an episode of “The Three Stooges”. It has become so overused in fact that it's beyond a trope and almost doesn't mean anything anymore (and has been superseded by the “fake news” psyop as a means of discrediting truly independent media that criticizes the establishment or asks too many questions about controversial events).

