WHAT IS GRAPHENE OXIDE:WITH HARRY RHODES
WTF is Going On
WTF is Going On
125 views • 10/24/2023

Syston & District Social club, freedom fest, presents (Harry Rhodes)

Harry discusses the connection with 5G cell towers, the potential dangers graphene oxide poses to our bodies, explains how the graphene is everywhere, its in the atmosphere and many consumer products including shampoo.

Harry goes on to talk about some of the methods used to safely get rid of "Graphene Oxide" from our body using Nanoclay & N-acetylcysteine (NAC)


N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is a supplement that may help with various conditions. Possible uses range from improving athletic performance to managing blood sugar levels and treating chronic lung problems.

Doctors believe that NAC may stimulate the synthesis of glutathione, a compound that helps fight free radicals, unstable atoms that can cause inflammation and cell damage.

Filmed & Edited by Doonie (WTF is Going On)

https://www.wtfisgoingonofficial.com

Support Pages

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WTFisGoingOn

https://cash.app/%C2%A3wtfisgoingonofficial

5gbloodmethylene bluecovidgraphene oxideharry rhodes
