A guerra contra a IA a infestação criou uma frente de batalha unificada para os Programas Espaciais Secretos e a aliança separatista. Assim, a colaboração emergente da Terra com os Seres da Esfera torna-se ainda mais crucial para o avanço dos princípios da liberdade e da ascensão.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.