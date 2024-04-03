A Man Called Demas | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

How does this man called Demas, a well-trained minister, highly respected in the Christian communities in the spreading of the Gospel, and traveled with the Apostle Paul, fall under the dilemma of deception? Demas is a vivid example of why people fall away from the Lord, and the Church. As Pastor Sandra Kennedy reveals insights in this message about the man called Demas, who later became a “pagan priest”, even after serving in the ministry with the Apostle Paul, you make ask, how can this happen? The account of what happened to Demas is a Prophetic warning of the growing apostasy that is happening right NOW in our day. The study of this message brings to light, in order for us not to be deceived, how do we stay rooted and grounded in the Word of God?





