The Rabbi speaks of something that will happen over a decade later...how did he know?

If you think the Jews are not running/causing this shit show you are ignorant. The Zionist Jews running around with the pentagram on their flag are not the chosen ones from the bible. Not even close. Those people were hijacked.

If you go down the Rabbi-t hole You will understand that the Nefarious Tribe is actually a End Times/Doomsday Cult who is trying to bring on the coming of their Messiah or the Antichrist as we know him! They have "prophecies" to fulfill.

Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

ttps://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/