Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 20, 2024

Episode 2241 - What vitamins are pregnant women deficient in? -Should you get bloodwork regularly done if you are on prescriptions and/or hormone replacement therapy? -Why are they allowing sports betting now in a lot of states? Is this a distraction? -Are illegal emigrants allow to bare arms? Are we bringing in a militia? -Is Tyson employing illegal emigrants and laying off American citizens? -Are you teaching your kids good work ethics and values? -Are you equipped to defend yourself? -Has America lost what fundamental freedoms and cultural values it was built on? High energy must listen show!