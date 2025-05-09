© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🙌103-year-old Maria Koltakova is a true legend of the Great Patriotic War
Known affectionately as the “Iron Grandma,” Koltakova served as a senior medic on the front lines. Volunteering in 1942, she crawled, marched, and struggled her way from Voronezh to Prague under fire, saving over 300 wounded soldiers. For her bravery, she was awarded the Order of Glory (3rd Class), the Order of the Patriotic War (1st Class), and medals For Courage and For Battle Merit.