https://gettr.com/post/p2dsy955671
4/6/2023 【Nicole’s interview with Kevin Alan】Kevin Alan: the Americans are watching the CCP influencing our legal system, and this is something really terrifying, because none of us wants to live in a communist country
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/6/2023 【凯文·艾伦采访妮可】凯文·艾伦: 美国人正眼睁睁地看着中共影响我们的司法系统，这让我们非常恐惧，因为没有人想生活在一个共产主义国家
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平