2023 - THE YEAR OF THE WARMONGER - DEC 31ST MESSAGE BY PASTOR CHUCK BALDWIN

This may be a very difficult video to hear and accept for some, but it is the Truth.
If the message offends you, search your heart and really ask yourself.. Is your heart for the State of Israel, or for Jesus? Is it a heart of stone (Old Covenant, works-based), or a heart of flesh (New Covenant, based on Grace)? Do you truly love God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength AND love your neighbour, as yourself?
When Antichrist comes, the world will adore him. People will hail him as a hero rather than a villain. This will be the Great Falling Away. Guard your heart.
