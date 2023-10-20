© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video from 2019, Vladimir Zhirinovsky predicts that the world will forget all about Ukraine when WWIII starts in the Middle East.
Zhirnovsky, who passed away not long ago, was often known for his fiery rhetoric and controversial statements, but he has successfully predicted many geopolitical events, many of which have occured since his passing.