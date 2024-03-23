Hezbollah Hits Israeli Tank With Drone, Shells Troop & Sites

On March 22, Hezbollah announced that it had launched a suicide drone at a site of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) located near the settlement of al-Matla on the border with Lebanon.

The drone hit an Israeli main battle tank that was deployed at the site, the group said in a statement, without providing any further details.

Later, the IDF announced that its air defenses shot down a “suspicious aerial target” that entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon. Hebrew media said that the aerial target was most likely a drone. The incident set off sirens in the Western Galilee.

In addition, Hezbollah said in three statements that its fighters targeted gatherings of Israeli troops at the sites of Jal al-Alam and Zar’it with artillery fire and shelled the Ruwaisat al-Alam site with “suitable weapons”.

The four attacks were carried out “to support the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance,” the group noted in its statements.

From its side, the IDF announced that it responded to recent Hezbollah attacks by targeting a building used by the group in the southern Lebanese town of Ayta al-Shaab earlier today. Lebanese media didn’t report any civilian casualties as a result of recent Israeli strikes. Hezbollah also didn’t report any losses.

Separately, Hezbollah’s Military Media released video footage showing an attack with an anti-tank guided missile against a house occupied by an IDF intelligence unit in the settlement of Metula on the border with Lebanon. The attack took place a day earlier.

The clashes on the Lebanese-Israeli border first broke out after the start of the war in Gaza, with Hezbollah and its allies carrying out attacks in support of the Strip.

So far, the border clashes have resulted in seven civilian deaths on the Israeli side, as well as the deaths of at least ten IDF soldiers and reservists. On the Lebanese side, more than 300 people have been killed, including 228 fighters of Hezbollah and at least 50 civilians.

