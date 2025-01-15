BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You This Week - Episode 54
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
68 views • 4 months ago

Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You This Week - Episode 54


#10 - Exposed: Secret Government Plot to Deploy Aerosolized ‘Vaccines’ Using Drones


#9 - Former CIA Officer Warns: 1,000 Al-Qaeda Fighters in U.S. for Next Homeland Attack


#8 - Homeowner Ends Up in Jail After Calling Police to Evict Squatter From Her Own Home


#7 - Mosquitoes inject human test subjects with parasite in study at Bill Gates-linked center


#6 - CIA Whistleblower Reveals Biden Admin Covered Up Attacks on Officers Injured by Direct Energy Weapons



#5 - House Uncovers FBI Coverup in January 6 Pipe Bomber Investigation


#4 - Medical Freedom Attorney Drops Measles Vaccine Bombshell


#3 - Joe Rogan podcast exposes the “miraculous” benefits of a natural compound banned by the US government.


#2 - New Study Finds COVID-19 'Vaccination' Doubles Risk of Post-COVID Death


#1 - Cybertruck bomber Matthew Livelsberger’s “manifesto” claims the U.S. faces a “checkmate” scenario from drone capabilities.


BONUS #1 - Natural Compounds that Target and Disrupt Bird Flu Infection


BONUS #2 - Biden Quietly Bans Most Gas-Powered Tankless Water Heaters


BONUS #3 - Donald Trump’s COVID ‘Game-Changer’ Finds Surprising New Use


BONUS #4 - HORROR: Georgia Judge Kills Himself Inside in His Own Courtroom


BONUS #5 - Jordan Peterson: ‘This is the Worst Scandal I’ve Ever Heard Of'


SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR SPONSORS:


Good Ranchers: https://goodranchers.com/VNN


Home Title Lock: https://hometitlelock.com/VNN


My Patriot Supply: https://bit.ly/Prepare-With-VNN


The Wellness Company: https://twc.health/blackout

Keywords
vaccinesmedia blackoutaerosolized10 news stories they chose not to tell you thisweek - episode 54
