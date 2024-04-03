BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to STOP the FBI’s Abuse of Power Against Parents
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
41 views • 04/03/2024

Glenn Beck


April 2, 2024


The FBI has faced growing criticism for treating law-abiding conservative Americans as threats. The agency has been accused of misusing taxpayer funding to go after parents who protested at school board meetings and Americans who protested — or even just prayed — at abortion clinics. But FBI whistleblower Steve Friend has a solution. He joins Glenn to lay out a new bill that is up for a vote in the Tennessee Senate. The bill would force the FBI to inform local sheriffs about any “national security investigation” cases that their deputies are helping out with. But the bill has faced some pushback from unexpected groups. Steve explains why he believes this is happening, which says a lot about the FBI’s grip on local governments, and also explains how you can support legislation like this across the country.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KR-QcLv60oU

