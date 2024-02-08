Year Zero: A Brave New Dystopian Nightmare World of VR Goggled Zombies and Brainchipped NPCs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Movie ends if we all stop watching it!
TDV Summit/Anarchapulco/GameChangers discounted virtual bundle | https://dollarvigilante.com/virtual
TDV Summit | https://tdvsummit.com | Watch live or join in person.
The Game Changers | Unleash your potential, join us @ Anarchapulco https://dollarvigilante.com/gc or stream live.
The Vigilante Insider's Club (VIC) membership | https://dollarvigilante.com/VIC
Anarchapulco 2024: Reborn | https://anarchapulco.com
Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/
ECI Development | https://ecidevelopment.com/community/gran-pacifica-resort/
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid:
Bryson Gray - Game Over: https://vigilante.tv/w/u4jFTHG9T6rgJRkJMv7NxU
https://x.com/BerwickJeff/status/1754302991711232147
WATCH: Soros owns Swift—In 2019, George Soros bought her entire music catalog, And 4 years ago, the Pentagon Psychological Operations Unit pitched NATO about turning Taylor Swift into a “social influence” asset: https://t.me/c/1264095585/36178
Agenda 21: Inventory and control of all land, all water, all minerals, all animals, all plants, all construction, all means of production, all food, all energy, all information, and all human beings in the world: https://twitter.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1754388773570589153