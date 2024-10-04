BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Prophetic Storm Over the Nation
Ark of Grace Ministries
Ark of Grace Ministries
49 views • 7 months ago

A Prophetic Storm Over the Nation

Join Amanda as she prophetically decodes the storm of the nation, current events and how the high holy days are woven into the fabric of history and are now in motion!

Tune in LIVE Oct. 3, 2024 at 5pm ET!


Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023

Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners

americanationamanda graceark of grace ministriesprophetic storm
