Kill the Flesh - Bible Study
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
426 followers
Follow
57 views • 7 months ago


In this broadcast, Pastor Larry continues the discussion on drawing near to God with a whole heart, emphasizing that God desires a close relationship with us, not a distant one. He encourages Christians to walk closely with God, rejecting the world and its opposition to Christ. Pastor Larry highlights the internal battle between our old sinful nature and the new nature created by Christ. He explains that if we feed the old sinful nature, it will dominate, leading to lukewarm Christianity, but if we feed the new nature, we will reflect God’s glory.

He then references Romans 7:14-16, where Paul explains that Christians are no longer under the law, but under grace. The law reveals our sin, but grace allows us to choose righteousness. Paul warns against taking grace for granted and using it as an excuse to sin. Instead, we should yield to righteousness, as whoever we obey—whether sin or righteousness—becomes our master, determining our path in life.


holy spiritfaithspiritual warfaretransformationchristian livingvigilancematuritylarrywatchfulnessdiscernsjwellfirealertnesspastor larryresisting temptationworldly desiresbrother lment
