The Perfect Triangle #194 - 31MAY24 - Zach @LogosRevealedI + White Nationalist Ladies Roundtable!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For the first time, Giuseppe doesn’t book a SausageFest roundtable. White Women Matter! Now they will be heard about the existential threat to the ladies and their children from the vile satanic child-poisoning, child-raping, child-torturing, child-murdering Talmudic Jew. Fantastic insights from Monika Schaefer, ADW, HotPock, Susie Chan, & Always Honest.