2024-1-21 reward or judgment - you choose

***this was not my dream...this was a dream shared with the prophecy club, but, that, when I heard it, registered with me with the things God has been speaking to me. The guy from prophecy club was looking for the reason and explanation of the dream. To me, who keeps God's commandments, who have warned people over the years, and who have seen the judgment and the blessing, it made perfect sense to me. I am relaying this, because the evil one has long ago taken over your religions, and yes, they even created christianity for you. I know you don't want to hear that, but it is what it is. If you have genuine faith, and have had a genuine experience, then you will be able to ask God and have Him prove it to you, and then you can do what HE says, and......come out. Once you do, we will realize many things, like, that God does expect us to believe in His son, but also that we are supposed to keep His commandments, and this was the covenant that christ gave himself for to redeem us into. You will begin to learn many things about the so-called church of X-tianity. And you will be so thankful that you listened, feared, and obeyed God, and came out. Entering into sabbath with the Father is wonderful! sitting beneath Him and learning is wonderful! And, it has many blessings that you will not fully grasp without the experience of doing so.

There was a time in my walk, after I had obeyed His hard words and came out, and left everything, and sold everything, and all my possessions I carried in a backpack. Even after all these things, when I was praying and told the Father, "I love You.", HE rebuked me! and HE said, "You do not love ME, because you do not keep MY commandments.". Then, HE showed me sabbath. That was the beginning for me. It wasn't until 8 years later that I walked in the fullness of His covenant that HE allowed me to enter in. And even after that, when God told me I would have a wife, and then paired me with this woman, that HE told me to give her up. After that, the Lord restored me, and HE said to me, "I love You, because I obey all Your commandments.". Then, again, HE said, "I love You, because I obey Your voice in all things that You command me.". 3x! just like peter!

2024-1-21 dream about judgment for passover 2024





In this dream, there was countdown of new moons, leading up to right after the passover. If you kept it, well; if not, judgment in every house. God was making the difference between the firstborn of His people, verses the first born of the egyptians.





In the dream, a grim reaper was seen, meaning death/judgment, a harvest unto death for them who would not fear/heed/and obey. The message was...amos 8:9....which is...God will make the sun go down at noon...and cause judgment to pass through the land, and to every rebellious house came judgment and sorrow.





The confirmation scripture, was II samual 24. In this chapter, we see, that God was giving david the choice of his punishment, and david chose 3 days of pestilence, and 70,000 of the people were smitten.





God tells us, “Here is MY covenant, I lay before you life and death, choose life.”. Yahusha the christ, he is the offering to bring us back into covenant with God. Without christ, God cannot come to us. Without God coming to us, we cannot be empowered to overcome, come out, and enter into covenant with Him, to become married in spirit. The law of God is very important in this journey, that we learn once we have passed the faith test and come out. We learn, that we cannot say that we love God, if we do keep it. The law becomes our inheritance, it is life. There is so so much more than people know and realize. Christ warned us, “if you will enter into life, then keep the covenant of God!”. Paul warned us, “there is a rest you must enter into, and if that rest was christ, I would not have spoken about this other day!!!”.





First christ...then the faith exodus...then the removing of the worldly and religion...then the covenant into our heart...if we should come to the place where HE will welcome us in. Do not forsake your marriage covenant, for there is a price either way.





april 9 = new moon/beginning of the sabbath year

april 14 (get your offering)

april 23 passover (offer just before even) (remember to put the blood on your doorpost and lintel....(the Father had me put it on every entrance/gate to my property...any where someone could come in)

april 24 (this is the day after "passover"...not the weekly...its referring to the 1st day as "the sabbath".......this is the day you bring your offering of firstfruits

~once you have brought your offering.........then go and remove the leaven from your houses



~keep the rest of the days of unleavened bread...no leaven shall be found in your houses



statutes found in leviticus 23

sabbath year in chapter 25

story about the exodus...just start reading the book from the beginning...about chapter 12 you will get into the commands, but it is important to read and understand and learn in our spirit





