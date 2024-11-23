© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Israel," Oh "Israel"
You ain't nothin' but a FRAUD
You killed your prophets, Israel
Then you killed the Son of GOD
You said, "Let his blood be upon us,"
And to make the matter worse
Upon your own little babies' heads
You laid this evil curse
["Israel's" a FRAUD]
"I lay down my life of myself,
"That I might take it again."
And in your place, O Israel
There died the Son of Man
But Jewry... O Jewry...
You just can't release your pride
You still refuse to bow the knee
Unto the CRUCIFIED
["Israel's" a FRAUD]
Now you've laid hold of Palestine
From the river to the sea
But GOD ALMIGHTY's gonna cut you down
And Palestine set free
["Israel's" a FRAUD]
["Israel's" a FRAUD]