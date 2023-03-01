BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Grandma & her friends injured by VAXX Poison Injections
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
3
379 views • 03/01/2023

“Anyone that has not had your last COVID booster... DO NOT get it! I did. And since I've had a heart rate that will not go below 110 even resting and on heart medication 3x/day that is supposed to last 1x/day. Nothing is working. So now I have to have a stress test to make sure it's not anything else. But I did not have these problems until that booster shot. I've never had any heart problems. So just take it from me... I would not get anything else like that! My primary care physician even said not to get it if you hadn't. That it's causing blood clots, issues like mine, and strokes. So please use caution and really read into it before you decide to get one.”

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
vaccinestrokepfizer
