Climate Experiments Face Global Pushback

As the UK edges toward launching geoengineering "sun dimming" experiments, Harvard-backed climate manipulation research has stalled and Florida just made history as the first state to criminalize weather modification. Are we seeing the beginning of a global reckoning on climate intervention?
