Ret, USAF Maj. Tom Haviland, The Blood Has Changed, Survey to Embalmers

Tom Haviland is one of the quintessential patriots and freedom fighters that I have met so far.

You have to hear his story about being a Major in USAF and when the order was given to take the injection, he was not about to quibble about some sort of half assed exemption letter. He stood his ground and with gusto, I might add.

After being relieved of duty, he proceeded to do the right thing and stood on a street corner with his sign and made sure that he was heard. What an inspiration!

After seeing "Died Suddenly" he was inspired again to do his own follow up with embalmers and took up his current mission of surveying embalmers world wide to see if the same things that were being seen in the movie, were happening all over the world.

Well todays interview with this brave patriot will hopefully enlighten you or inspire you to take up your own mission.

73% of respondants said that they are seeing clots.

Over 50% are seeing white fibrous clotting.