CHP Talks: Lloyd Manchester—NO to Aerial Spraying with Bacterial Pesticides!

May 30, 2024: My guest this week is Lloyd Manchester, a resident of West Kelowna and founder of the Kelowna Citizens Safety Association. Lloyd has been active in many of the citizen initiatives regarding personal freedom, informed consent and protecting children and the environment from unwanted toxic substances. Our discussion in this episode centers on the plans of the B.C. Provincial Government to implement aerial spraying of FORAY 48B over populated areas with little consultation and no consent from the residents. FORAY 48B is a “biological pesticide” designed to kill gypsy moths and other species considered pests; but it also kills other moth and butterfly species and has unknown and potentially harmful effects on human populations. Lloyd has focused his efforts on demanding the B.C. Government follow its own Health and Safety regulations to protect children, workers and hospitals.

To learn more about Lloyd and his work, visit: https://kelownacsa.org

