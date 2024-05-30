BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Lloyd Manchester—NO to Aerial Spraying with Bacterial Pesticides!
42 views • 11 months ago

May 30, 2024: My guest this week is Lloyd Manchester, a resident of West Kelowna and founder of the Kelowna Citizens Safety Association. Lloyd has been active in many of the citizen initiatives regarding personal freedom, informed consent and protecting children and the environment from unwanted toxic substances. Our discussion in this episode centers on the plans of the B.C. Provincial Government to implement aerial spraying of FORAY 48B over populated areas with little consultation and no consent from the residents. FORAY 48B is a “biological pesticide” designed to kill gypsy moths and other species considered pests; but it also kills other moth and butterfly species and has unknown and potentially harmful effects on human populations. Lloyd has focused his efforts on demanding the B.C. Government follow its own Health and Safety regulations to protect children, workers and hospitals.

To learn more about Lloyd and his work, visit: https://kelownacsa.org

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X (TWITTER): https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

freedomchemicalspesticideshospitalschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorspraybcbirdsbutterfliescdnpolikelownachpcanadachp talksebylloyd manchesteraerial sprayingno spraycranbrookforay48bgypsy mothspongy mothbacterial insecticidelepidoptera
