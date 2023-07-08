BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Are They Doing to the Sky? Strange Patterns Appearing Above Us!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
822 views • 07/08/2023

- What are they doing to the Sky? It seems there have been ongoing operations launched for years. But now, the government and Bill Gates are going mainstream with their Agenda to block out the sun! It seems many of these operations run hand in hand and are spread globally.


 Are you seeing things like this in your area? Let me know in the comments!

If you have any info connected to events like this, email me at [email protected].


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/


Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos

Keywords
biblepropagandaweather warfaregenocidenwoagenda 21agenda 30geo engineeringpsy opsfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesbio warfarecovid hoaxmanufactured fires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy