Orphaned Newborn Moose Calf Rescued in Yakutia, Russian Far East

Orphaned newborn moose calf rescued in Yakutia
Policeman Artur Yegizarov stumbled upon a moose cub quite by accident. The calf was very weak and could hardly move. In the forest, 20 meters from the road, Arthur noticed fresh blood, and next to it were bear tracks. Apparently, the moose cow tried to protect her child.
The policeman took the baby with him and gave it milk to drink. Now the calf lives in the "Living Diamonds of Yakutia" Nature Park. It feels much better.