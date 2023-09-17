Transhumanist Religion?

What is transhumanism? Have billionaires and globalists pushed for aspects of it? What about Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum? Is it a type of secular religion that wants to move past limits of the human body and brain? What about the Vatican, Pope Francis, or the Freemasons? Is it a false religion? Did Archbishop Carlo Maira Viganò warn against it? Could it involve Artificial Intelligence? Did Ray Kurtzweil and Yuval Noah Harar promote it? Does the Bible warn about aspects of transhumanist or AI? Can transhumanism bring eternal life or is Jesus needed for that? Does the Bible point to world leaders using religion to promote a globalist agenda? Will Europe or Rome be involved? Could the Beast to come feign Roman Catholicism and help try to change it? Are his followers prophesied to betray the city of seven hills/mountains? Steve Dupuie and Dr.Thiel go over these matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled 'WEF and the ‘Transhuman religion’ agenda' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/wef-and-the-transhuman-religion-agenda/