BEING FORCED TO ADMIT REALITY IS NOT "WAKING UP"
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
69 views • 11/02/2023

People aren't "waking up"... They're being forced to admit the truth before they look even dumber. That's not waking up. Just saying. I'm so over people acting like its ok to be 4 years late when we say here screaming from the rooftops and NOW... BOW, they have nerve to pretend they were always on board. Who knows this person? Lol. These people are the same assholes they've always been. They're just now forced to admit some of this shit is all it is. I'm just talking shit....lol. Just saying... Coming in 4 years later... Just doesn't help now does it? 

preppingsurvivalawake
