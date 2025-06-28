The First part of Walking Street

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This video is about running along Pattaya Beach which is either 2.5 kms or 1.5 miles long. It's a beautiful beach and in the mornings when I go running it is quite calm and relaxed. Usually the night shift is having their end of shift party on the beach as the unwind to go to bed and the day shifts are setting up the beach for the day crowd. Actually there are not many people running along the beach only a few Die Hard like myself and a few people doing exercises at various places along the beach specially at the far end where I do my exercises