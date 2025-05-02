Time Out: Dr Bree Keyton - Saving Pygmies (2025-05-27)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Bree Keyton, the missionary to the Pygmies in The Congo joins Kevin Gallagher on this week's edition of Time Out With Kevin Gallagher.
Discussed on the show is the serious plight of the pygmies in war torn Congo and what she has done and is doing to help the pygmies.
www.truthbetoldnetwork.org
https://www.worshippingwarriorsfellowship.com/