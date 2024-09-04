Why the Restore Freedom Plan is priced the way it is?

The Restore Freedom Plan (RFP) is available and affordable to most Americans, regardless how rich or poor they may be. The RFP provides peace of mind by:

1. Helping drain the Swamp: You can defund the federal government by not paying federal income taxes you don't owe, without affecting state and local services.

2. Customizing Responses to IRS: FLS will draft responses to IRS, state revenue agencies, or third-party letters if needed.

3. Providing Unlimited Consultations: Get unlimited tax information and answers from FLS’s experienced team of activists.

4. Guaranteeing No Tax Prison: Avoid prison for not filing or paying federal income taxes by documenting that you have been following the law and verifying it with your Congressional lawmakers.

5. Guarantee 100% reimbursement: FLS will fully reimburse you if the IRS levies your property while you are a Restore Freedom Plan member.

6. Paying You: Earn a 50% referral fee for each new member you bring to the RFP





In this week's Freedom Hour, Peymon Mottahedeh, Founder and President of Freedom Law School, will discuss the rationale behind the RFP's pricing system to make it affordable and yet fund restoring freedom in the U.S.A.

