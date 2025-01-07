Venezuelan Armed Forces: "Let the whole world know that on January 10, we will recognize citizen Nicolás Maduro as constitutional president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Venezuelan Armed Forces: "Let the whole world know that on January 10 we will ratify our irreducible commitment to Venezuelan democracy and recognize citizen Nicolás Maduro as constitutional president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela."
Via: Combate on X (https://x.com/upholdreality/status/1876339962595176813?t=n-GUrJUu0xnnblpUyLi3Ig&s=19)