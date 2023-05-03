Emanuel Pastreich, PhD - US Presidential Candidate - on 9/11 Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is the Fear No Evil campaign of Emanuel Pastreich? Why does he claim
that THIS the TIME to push the ugly truth about 9/11 from the margins into the
mainstream of American politics? Who exactly was behind the 9/11 attacks? How
did they lead independent investigators in the wrong direction? There are
indeed some fearless leaders out there. And this one is running for President
- the only candidate who made 9/11 truth a plank in his platform. He already
has my respect. But wait until you see how the mind of Emanuel Pastreich
works. He is President of the Asia Institute - a think tank with offices in
Washington DC, Seoul, Tokyo and Hanoi - and he speaks all those languages!
Hes also a Senior Fellow at the Global Peace Foundation. He has a PhD, from
Harvard University in East Asian Languages and Civilizations and hes been a
university professor for two decades. Pastreich declared his candidacy for
president of the United States as an Independent in February 2020, giving
numerous speeches calling for a transformational approach to security and
economics. Hes the author of I shall fear no evil. Originally a scholar of
Asian studies, Pastreich writes on both East Asian classical literature and
current issues in international relations and technology. He is also a
columnist for The Korea Times and JoongAng Daily - and GlobalResearch.ca where
you can find his articles - such as: 9/11 Truth: The Key to Ending COVID-19 -
Buried in the 9/11 Narrative and the WTC Wreckage Only when we Americans are
ready to go back to the original s
CSID: 393e772ade90601d
...
CSID: 1843437753d88208
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co