How bad is non-ionizing non-native man-made EMF? - Joe Rogan & RFK
106 views • 08/12/2023

Pirate Pete


August 12, 2023


Note: I am not a fan of either of these two characters but the info is important. I used to watch Joe right until he did a flip flopped on the moon landing hoax, he then said the moon landings were real. Which is a LIE. RFK promotes "safe" vaccines WHICH DO NOT EXIST! and he has always been pro vaccine (his own words). EMF effects folks in different ways, I am highly sensitive to EMFs, I am able to feel it, it causes tinnitus in me too (ringing in the ears). I got rid of WiFi in our home almost a decade ago when I learned how bad it was for me and my families health (including pets). I hard wired all devices instead.

mirrored from Rumble

alexlunaviewer channel


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/s6LsSV8nEQlr/

wirelessjoe roganrfkbadrobert f kennedy jrnon-ionizingpirate peteman-made emfnon-native
