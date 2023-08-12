How bad is non-ionizing non-native man-made EMF? - Joe Rogan & RFK

Pirate Pete





August 12, 2023





Note: I am not a fan of either of these two characters but the info is important. I used to watch Joe right until he did a flip flopped on the moon landing hoax, he then said the moon landings were real. Which is a LIE. RFK promotes "safe" vaccines WHICH DO NOT EXIST! and he has always been pro vaccine (his own words). EMF effects folks in different ways, I am highly sensitive to EMFs, I am able to feel it, it causes tinnitus in me too (ringing in the ears). I got rid of WiFi in our home almost a decade ago when I learned how bad it was for me and my families health (including pets). I hard wired all devices instead.

mirrored from Rumble

alexlunaviewer channel





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/s6LsSV8nEQlr/