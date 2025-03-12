Enrolling Kids in El Salvador's Public Schools: Our Experience

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us as we navigate the streets of San Salvador and delve into the process of enrolling children into public schools in El Salvador. We'll share our firsthand experience with the necessary government procedures, including the challenges of language barriers during entrance exams to be conducted in Spanish. Discover how having apostilled report cards from Canada can simplify the enrollment process. Additionally, we'll provide insights on how to receive letter mail in El Salvador, offering practical tips for newcomers. This video is a valuable resource for families considering relocation to El Salvador, providing essential information to ease your transition.
00:00Introduction
00:024 Road Construction
01:06Arriving at the ministry of education
03:26Stan explaining what I was told
04:14Stan explaining the same think in Spanish to “the guy”
04:34The outcome
05:05Autistic kids say the darnest things
05:29Next step
08:34Next office
08:57What we learned
11:52Autistic kids in the El Salvador school system
12:54Pollo Campero lunch
14:48Fun stories while driving with Stan
17:44Correos El Salvador
19:37How do you get mail in El Salvador?
20:29Driving back home
24:43You’ve got mail!