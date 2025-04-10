Leaked Audio: AIPAC leader BRAGS about SECRET ACCESS to Trump’s top officials in leaked audio

AIPAC leader BRAGS about SECRET ACCESS to Trump’s top officials in leaked audio

A recording of an off-the-record session from the 2025 Congressional Summit of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) - Israel's top US lobbying power - has been obtained by The Grayzone.

WHAT DID IT EXPOSE?

1️⃣AIPAC cultivated influence among three top national security officials in the Trump admin.: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Natl Security Director Mike Waltz, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, said AIPAC’s CEO, Elliott Brandt.

2️⃣All three “have something in common: they ALL SERVED IN CONGRESS.”

3️⃣After banking on pro-Israel donors to power their campaigns to office, “they all have relationships with key AIPAC leaders from their communities.”

4️⃣“So, the lines of communication are good should there be something questionable or curious, and WE NEED ACCESS to the conversation,” said Brandt.

On CIA chief John Ratcliffe:

💬 “This is a guy that we had a chance to speak to, so there are, there are a lot – I wouldn’t call them lifelines, but there are lifelines in there,” said Brandt.

Brandt’s comments corroborate claims by Kentucky GOP Congressman Thomas Massie.

All of his colleagues have their own “AIPAC guy” paying for trips to Israel and threatening negative attack ads against anyone who says or does something the lobbying group doesn’t like, he revealed last year.

Adding:

Israel lobby in America: how AIPAC became an immovable colossus on the US political stage – Part 1

Kentucky GOP Congressman Thomas Massie’s bombshell revelation that all of his colleagues have their own “AIPAC guy” paying for trips to Israel and threatening negative attack ads against anyone who says or does something lobbying group doesn’t like rocked the internet this summer.

It’s worth exploring just what AIPAC is and how it’s managed to embed itself so deeply into American political life.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) lobbies politicians from both major parties from the state level all the way to the top

▪️Joe Biden receiving over $5.2 mln in AIPAC money over the last 34 years.

▪️Kamala Harris isn’t far behind, getting $5 mln in cash from AIPAC and associated pro-Israel interest groups during her time in Washington

▪️D. Trump has received over $1 mln, according to calculations by opensecrets.org.

* These numbers are just pocket change in the grand scheme of things, with AIPAC making $42 mln in contributions, & engaging in $1.6 million in lobbying, during the 2024 election cycle alone, and amassing a $100 mln war chest with allies to run negative ads against candidates critical of Israel.

What does AIPAC want?

▪️According to AIPAC’s website, the group exists to “encourage the US govt to enact specific policies that create a strong, enduring & mutually beneficial relationship with our ally Israel.” In practice, its interests have revolved around securing a steady flow of billions of dollars in annual US aid to Israel (which topped a whopping $17.9 bln in the past year).

▪️AIPAC’s powers extend to the legislative arena, with the group proving its ability to rally Congress to condemn UN reports on potential Israeli violations of human rights & int'l law, and encouraging lawmakers to pass legislation targeting “antisemitism” (ironically, is what AIPAC accuses its detractors of whenever it’s criticized).

▪️In 2003, AIPAC rallied behind G W. Bush’s Iraq War crusade. It has also lobbied “crippling” sanctions against Iran, & even influenced US counterterrorism financing & policy to focus on the ME.

Part 2 won't fit, will be on next video:



