SHOCKING: HISTORIC BANK CRISIS! - Losses EXPLODE 118.4 Billion In 3 Weeks! - FDIC Issues Warning

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the historic collapse of the banking system as the FDIC issues a warning about 66 major banks on their "problem" list as unrealized losses explode 118.4 billion dollars in just 3 weeks!
These latest unrealized losses brings the total to $482.4 billion.
All the while, the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) which is supposed to insure your money in the bank is bankrupt itself and incapable of covering more than 1% of losses meaning, your money is not only unsafe in the bank. It's in imminent danger.
Silicon Valley Bank's collapse was nothing. We are witnessing a massive shift take place right as they bring in CBDCs and Digital IDs across the board. This is obviously not a coincidence.
Prepare yourselves now.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
