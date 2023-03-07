Ed Dowd on Why Some People Still Defend the "Safe & Effective" Narrative

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Ego is a big part of what I saw in Wall Street. I saw people ride stocks down to $0...because they couldn't admit they were wrong. This phenomenon is now being repeated...with this vaccine."
Source: https://rumble.com/v2c40do-ed-dowd-on-why-some-people-still-defend-the-safe-and-effective-narrative.html