Batman (1990, PC-Engine)

Batman is an action game developed and published by Sunsoft. It was only released in Japan. It is based on the 1989 movie adaption of Batman and a different game than the other titles based on the same movie.

Gameplay is similar to Cratermaze. You control Batman through mazes from a top-down view and need to collect certain items scattered throughout the level within a time limit. Members of Joker's gang are roaming through the levels. Batman is equipped with a Batterang and can stun enemies by hitting them with it. If you touch a stunned enemy, he's defeated, but will respawn after a certain time. When you get hit by a bullet or an enemy, you loose a life. Several items can be found, like temporary invincibility, a bigger range for the Batterang or walking faster. Most of the effects are permanent as long as you do not have to use a continue.