Batman (1990, PC-Engine)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Batman is an action game developed and published by Sunsoft. It was only
released in Japan. It is based on the 1989 movie adaption of Batman and
a different game than the other titles based on the same movie.
Gameplay is similar to Cratermaze. You control Batman through mazes from a top-down view and need to collect certain items scattered throughout the level within a time limit. Members of Joker's gang are roaming through the levels. Batman is equipped with a Batterang and can stun enemies by hitting them with it. If you touch a stunned enemy, he's defeated, but will respawn after a certain time. When you get hit by a bullet or an enemy, you loose a life. Several items can be found, like temporary invincibility, a bigger range for the Batterang or walking faster. Most of the effects are permanent as long as you do not have to use a continue.