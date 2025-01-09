WARNING: MAJOR DEBT CRISIS! - Banks Are Bankrupt! - Crazy Detail Exposes Collapse Escape Plan!

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the massive debt crisis affecting not just the government but the mega banks and of course most importantly, households.

Major red flags are being raised over consumer credit card debt as we see major recession signals.

The recession from 2008 never ended, it's just been papered over, but now the bubble is clearly bursting. Retirements are in danger, the housing market is in danger and of course all of this is by design.

Meanwhile, new Federal Reserve research papers show that banks are insolvent and simply do not have liquidity and are totally undercapitalized. This does not come as a surprise to us as we've been warning of this for years but it means something when the Fed is forced to admit it.

The FDIC which may actually be abolished as we've previously reported cannot cover the losses and the FDIC itself is indeed bankrupt.

This signals a major banking collapse and bank runs to come. This is also the perfect open door for the World Economic Forum agenda to bring in a cashless, technocratic system with CBDCs and digital IDs!

Also, the 5 year and 10 year trend for the gold/dollar ratio as well as the silver/dollar ratio backs what we've been trying to say for a long time. There is a real escape plan on the table and it depends on whether or not you take it seriously.





Clearly we're at a breaking point both with the economy and the markets. Please take charge of your finances in these times. You risk losing everything.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





