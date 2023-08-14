BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"It's all about the money" - Gareth Icke Tonight Speaks To Scott Newgent About His Transition
12 views • 08/14/2023

David Icke

On Gareth Icke Tonight this week…

Transgender man Scott Newgent, star of Matt Walsh’s ‘what is a woman’ documentary will be on the line to discuss the gender agenda and the war on children.

Physician and president of the global health project Dr Kat Lindley is here in Derby to talk about the project, and how they’re trying to ensure that the medical tyranny of the last 3 years can never happen again.

And Stephen Morris of the workers of England union comes into the studio to talk about the attacks they’ve been facing from so called anti hate groups.

Thats Thursday at 7pm UK on https://www.ickonic.com

