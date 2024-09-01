From Addiction to Innovation: The Inspiring Story Behind Pepper Pong... just the thing to get your family engaged and laughing! - Tom Filippini

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









Tom Filippini

“In September 2016, I embraced sobriety, a turning point more crucial than anything in my life. While I kept my struggles with alcoholism private, I realized that sharing my journey could inspire others facing similar battles.









Sobriety brought me clarity, deepened connections, and gave me the courage to pursue dreams I once thought impossible.









Among these dreams was creating the ultimate tabletop racket sport - a game inclusive for all ages and skill levels, adaptable to any table, a universal boredom-buster.









In 2023, this dream officially materialized into Pepper Pong. But we've only just begun to tackle an even bigger dream - to help others overcome whatever challenge life has thrown their way.”









