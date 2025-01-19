BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
13 Nations Sign WEF Treaty to Destroy and Rebuild Major Cities Before 2030
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
494 views • 8 months ago

Thirteen nations have signed a WEF treaty agreeing to dismantle and rebuild major cities under the guise of their so-called Agenda 2030.

Using climate change as the ultimate cover, the WEF has set the stage for a devastating attack on everyday people. Their endgame? To reshape urban landscapes into "15-minute cities" - vast, open-air prisons where freedom is a relic of the past, and escape is no longer an option.

This isn't a distant dystopian fantasy - it's happening now, and the grisly details of their long-planned operation are coming to light. Stay with us as we connect the dots, uncover the evidence, and expose the truth they've tried so hard to keep hidden.




Tags: Thirteen nations, 13 nations, Smart cities, Los Angeles, WEF, WEF treaty, World Economic Forum, 15 minute cities, depopulation, democide, open air prisons, Klaus Schwab, Schwab, Agenda 2030, build back better, bbb, climate change, dystopian, dystopian future

climate changedepopulationsmart citiesagenda 2030los angelesdemocideworld economic forumdystopiandystopian futurewefbbbklaus schwabbuild back betterschwabopen air prisons15 minute citieswef treatythirteen nations13 nations
