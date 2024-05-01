RT News May 1, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 1, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Benajamin Netanyahu announces a ground invasion into Rafah will go ahead with or without a peace deal with Hamas. That's as foreign doctors share stories of children in Gaza being deliberately targeted by Israeli snipers. New York police breach Columbia university with pro-Palestine protesters barricaded inside, as scuffles and arrests take place near the Ivy league institution. Libyan anti-NATO activists plan to bring Denmark to court over civilian casualties caused by the 2011 bombing campaign in a landmark legal case.