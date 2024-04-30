Palestinians swimming at Gaza’s beaches enrages Israelis

Gaza’s beach has become a hot topic among Israeli settlers and officials alike, following a report published by Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 that highlights Palestinians’ use of the Strip’s coastline as an escape from the ongoing Israeli war on the besieged territory.

Under the hashtag “Absolute Victory“, Israelis ridiculed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government as Palestinians swim and bathe on Gaza’s beach while Israeli settlers are banned from entering coastal areas in the Gaza Envelope.

An illustration depicting Palestinians on Gaza’s beach and empty shores in occupied Palestine, pushed Almog Boker, Channel 13‘s correspondent, to lambast the Israeli government for its failure to achieve its announced goals in the Gaza Strip.

The post depicts a picture of the “Zikim” beach to the north of the Gaza Strip, which is emptied out and filled with rubble, below a recent picture from a beach in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinians gathered to escape the ongoing genocide.

Israelis unsatisfied with hundreds of massacres and the murder of nearly 35,000 Palestinians, are now expressing disgruntlement toward what remains of “normal” life experiences in the besieged territory.

Boker said in a post on X, “Absolute victory… This picture makes my body ache. While on Zikim Beach, our beach is declared a closed military area and we the residents cannot approach it without military escort, on the other side of the fence – the Gazans spend time on the beach and bathe in the sea as if there is no war.”

