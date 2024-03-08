Pets in Love





Where is My Head! Poor Puppy Tearfully Staggers, Asking For Help

"Help, I beg you. Don't leave me." The puppy's screams seemed to be a desperate call. The world remained silent to her pleas. After a fierce struggle for survival, Aurora, barely 1.5 months old, was thrown out like unnecessary trash, with a severe cranial injury marking the beginning of her tragic journey.





Aurora was bitten by dogs and left in pain. The heartless behaviour of those who observed her suffering was incomprehensible. Just because of her groans witnesses confined her to a box, treating her like trash. Despite this, the brave pup survived, awaiting help.





