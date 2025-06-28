BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - The Blending Book: Maximizing Nature's Nutrients: How to Blend Fruits and Vegetables for Better Health by Ann Wigmore
179 views • 2 months ago

In "The Blending Book: Maximizing Nature's Nutrients," Ann Wigmore, a pioneer in holistic health, shares her transformative journey and insights into the power of living foods and blending. Born in Lithuania in 1909, Wigmore's life was marked by a near-death experience that led her to embrace natural healing, ultimately curing herself through a diet of raw greens and grasses. Later in life, facing health challenges like arthritis and colon cancer, she revitalized her health by returning to a diet of uncooked, living foods, including wheatgrass and sprouts. Wigmore emphasizes that living foods, rich in enzymes and nutrients, are crucial for health but can be difficult to digest for many. Blending, she argues, offers a solution by breaking down these foods into a more digestible form, allowing for better nutrient absorption and reducing digestive stress. Her book is a comprehensive guide that includes practical advice on blending equipment, techniques and recipes, such as Energy Soup and Almond Cream, designed to make the living foods lifestyle accessible and enjoyable. Wigmore's philosophy advocates for a plant-based diet, excluding meat and dairy, to harness the full benefits of nature's nutrients. By blending foods, individuals can support their body's natural healing processes, boost energy and improve overall well-being, ultimately reclaiming their birthright to health.

For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai 

Find a copy of this amazing book here

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
