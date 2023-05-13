X22 REPORT Ep. 3068a - Conspiracy No More, Debt Ceiling Apocalypse Is Another Fear Tactic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Ep. 3068a - Conspiracy No More, Debt Ceiling Apocalypse Is Another Fear TacticThe conspiracy is now proven to be true, Germany will limit electricity usage without the permission of the customer, in the end the [WEF] wants control. The debt ceiling is another scare tactic. The problem is the [CB] and the people are seeing through their propaganda.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer -(there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)