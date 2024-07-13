Colombian mercenaries complain that they are being deceived by the Ukrainian Armed Forces:

A video appeared online in which foreign fighters hired to fight on the side of Ukraine complained about inhumane conditions;

It is alleged that Ukrainian militants treat mercenaries “like dogs”;

A Colombian fighter says that he does not want to go to the front line because there is no artillery support there. According to him, their troops are being thrown to slaughter;

Foreign soldiers are not paid to fight, and the mercenaries end up being deceived and ruthlessly exploited.