Whistleblower Who Had Dirt on Biden 'Child Sex Crimes' Missing, Presumed Dead
783 views • 05/04/2023

A whistleblower who vowed to release “explosive” evidence on Biden and Clinton family corruption and child sex crimes has been declared missing by authorities.

Dr. Gal Luft, the co-director of the Washington-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security. was preparing to reveal explosive information about the Biden family. He was also an adviser to CEFC China Energy, which paid Hunter Biden around $5 million in 2017 alone.

The man is a highly credible witness and there is a reason the Democrats are doing everything they can to silence him. He was well aware of the high stakes involved, and earlier this year made a statement that he is not suicidal.

- Visit https://www.SwitchWithThePeoplesVoice.com to learn how easy it is to take back control, protect your family from the global elite, and hit them where it hurts.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

bidenclinton death listelite pedophiliaclinton whistleblowerlaptop from hellelite pedophile ringbiden whistleblowergal luftdc pedo ring
