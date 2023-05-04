Whistleblower Who Had Dirt on Biden 'Child Sex Crimes' Missing, Presumed Dead

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A whistleblower who vowed to release “explosive” evidence on Biden and Clinton family corruption and child sex crimes has been declared missing by authorities.
Dr. Gal Luft, the co-director of the Washington-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security. was preparing to reveal explosive information about the Biden family. He was also an adviser to CEFC China Energy, which paid Hunter Biden around $5 million in 2017 alone.
The man is a highly credible witness and there is a reason the Democrats are doing everything they can to silence him. He was well aware of the high stakes involved, and earlier this year made a statement that he is not suicidal.
Mirrored - The People's Voice