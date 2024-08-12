Prometheon Action with Susan Kokinda

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Susan Kokinda of Prometheon Action talks to Eileen about the historical RNC Convention, the new RNC Platform and the forgotten men and women of the working class. Prometheon Action is a political movement dedicated to defying oligarchy and unleashing the fire of human creativity.





Susan encourages everyone to go to https://secure.winred.com/trump-national-committee-jfc/lp-website-contribute-button-2 and read the RNC Platform and President Trump's 20 Promises to the American people.





